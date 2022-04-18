DefMin Dincu in phone conversation with American counterpart discuss situation in Ukraine

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a telephone conversation on Monday with the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III, context in which the two spoke about the evolutions of the security situation from the Black Sea region in the context of the war in Ukraine and about NATO's efforts to strengthen the Allied position on the eastern flank.

Also, a topic of discussion was the stage and putting into operation of the allied battle group in Romania, according to a Ministry of National Defence's release, according to agerpres.ro.

During the talks, the two officials expressed concern over the current situation in Ukraine and reiterated their firm condemnation of the conflict, the crimes committed in Bucha and other localities in Ukraine, for which Russia bears full responsibility, according to the quoted source.

The Romanian side thanked the US for its commitment and consistent contribution to ensuring the security of NATO's eastern flank, including in the Black Sea region, the repositioning of the Stryker Battalion, the deployment of F-16 and F-18 aircraft to strengthen the Air Policing missions in Romania being only a few concrete examples of the strength of the transatlantic relationship.

During the talks, the two officials highlighted the humanitarian support offered on multiple levels to the Ukrainian partner and the need to coordinate actions to ensure its assistance.