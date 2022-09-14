DefMin Dincu meets Israeli counterpart Gantz in Tel Aviv

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, on an official visit to Tel Aviv, had a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, on Wednesday, a press release from the Ministry of National Defense reads.

During the bilateral discussions, the two officials addressed topical issues on the current security agenda in the Middle East and the Black Sea region, respectively the status and perspectives of cooperation in the field of Defense, the source says, told Agerpres.

The Romanian official pointed out the consistency of the bilateral relationship, Israel being a strategic partner of Romania in the Middle East region.

"I agreed with Minister Gantz that we enjoy a very good collaboration at the level of joint training, but which can be further strengthened by approaching new fields such as research and development, including emerging and disruptive technologies, artificial intelligence or military medicine," minister Vasile Dincu said.

The above-mentioned source also says that the Romanian minister highlighted Israel's relevant experience in terms of the resilience of the entire society, considering the increasingly complex challenges that define the current security environment.