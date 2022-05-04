DefMin Dincu, on France-led NATO battlegroup: We are at fairly advanced stage

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, declared on Tuesday evening that the preparations for the organization of the NATO battlegroup in our country, to be led by France, are in a fairly advanced stage and it is hoped that its configuration will be completed by the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Madrid in June."We are at a fairly advanced stage. France, the framework nation, is the one that makes, so to speak, the commitment, it is the one that invites, of course we negotiate as well, we also support them in this respect. We have already established to a large extent the details, the inspections have been carried out. We had the French inspections for quite some time , because they are a also framework nation for the other battlegroup, from Mihail Kogalniceanu [military base], on the European line of, say, defense. We believe that next month, before this very important summit in Madrid [NATO summit], at the end of June, we will have the full configuration of this battlegroup. So far, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and there are other countries that have communicated their intentions, but we have not yet established the details of what kind of forces they will bring, how many people and so on. However, this is the matter handled mainly by the framework nation, France. And they communicate to us and we constantly communicate that they are on the right track in terms of organization," Vasile Dincu told private broadcaster Digi 24. AGERPRES
Gabriela Firea, ministrul Familiei: În România, au găsit refugiu aproape 40.000 de copii ucraineni care au trecut granița cu unul dintre părinți sau neînsoțiți
Se pregătește un nou val uriaș de atacuri asupra Ucrainei? Forțele armate belaruse desfășoară exerciții militare ample
Dr. Adrian Marinescu: ‘Ce se întâmpla dacă în plină pandemie venea războiul? Sigur scădea interesul pentru pandemie și rămânea războiul’
Hackerii Killnet, mesaj laudativ pentru Diana Șoșoacă: ‘Există în România oameni deștepți care să înțeleagă la ce va duce aprovizionarea cu arme către Ucraina’
Curtea supremă a SUA confirmă autenticitatea unui document intern care ar duce la sfârşitul dreptului constituţional la avort
Şeful diplomaţiei austriece: Războiul din Ucraina trebuie să determine o regândire a procesului de aderare la UE
România se pregătește de ce e mai rău: Klaus Iohannis a informat Parlamentul că batalionul Stryker al SUA și detașamentul F-35 sunt în țară
Premieră istorică în România: Cea mai veche icoană a Maicii Domnului, pictată de însuși Apostolul Luca, singura cu chipul real, e adusă la Mănăstirea Pantocrator
Guvernatorul Oklahomei a semnat una din legile cele mai restrictive din SUA privind dreptul la avort
Ministerul britanic al Apărării: Rușii au plasat 22 de batalioane în apropiere de Izium. Se forțează ofensiva în nordul Donbasului
Surprizele topului celor mai mari importatori din economie în 2021: Pfizer a urcat pe locul 29 în clasament