DefMin Dincu, Polish counterpart Blaszczak on regional cooperation and the evolution of war in Ukraine

Regional cooperation between Romania and Poland, as well as the evolution of the war in Ukraine, were among the topics addressed on Monday by the Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs in a press release.

Minister Dincu, on an official visit to Poland, emphasized the excellent state of bilateral relations in the field of defense and the commitment to their development, within the framework of cooperation ensured by the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

In addition to the excellent cooperation in the NATO and EU format, Minister Dincu also referred to the joint efforts of Poland and Romania, within the B9 Initiative (co-chaired by the two countries), to promote interests and priorities on the eastern flank.

The two officials agreed on the need to strengthen the allied deterrence and defense posture on NATO's Eastern flank and, implicitly, on the importance of implementing the decisions of the Alliance Summit in Madrid this year.

The quoted source also states the mutual commitments regarding the contribution to the allied projects in Romania and Poland in ensuring and strengthening NATO's position on the eastern flank were reiterated.

Minister Vasile Dincu welcomed the presence of Polish troops in Romania and said that our country's commitment to the substantial presence of the Romanian military in Poland will be continued.

Another topic on the discussion agenda was NATO's concrete and substantial support for Ukraine and for the other partners with common values and objectives in the Eastern neighborhood of the Alliance, namely the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, with a specific focus on strategic resilience and defense capacity development.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, Vasile Dincu appreciated the participation of Romania and Poland in the NATO Center of Excellence in the field of HUMINT in Romania and the NATO Center of Excellence in the field of Counterintelligence in Poland, the press release also states.

