The Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu says in Brussels there are regional implications of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu participated on Tuesday, in Brussels, in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in the format of the Ministers of Defence from the EU member states, a context in which the Romanian official drew attention that there are regional implications of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The minister added that there is a need for continued support for the states in the eastern neighborhood, according to a Ministry of Defence's release for AGERPRES.

The statement was made during an informal working lunch, when ministers discussed developments in the security situation in Ukraine, as well as support for the European Union. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attended the session by videoconference.

On the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Minister Dincu participated in the meeting of the Steering Committee of the European Defence Agency (EDA). The activity began with a short session in which the way of operationalizing the European Center for Defense Innovation (HEDI) was agreed.

At the same time, the defence ministers discussed, based on the data presented by the Agency, the prospects for intensifying, in the next period, the actions dedicated to covering the deficiencies of skills in the field of defense at EU level.

Also on the sidelines of the meeting, Vasile Dincu met with his French counterpart, addressing current issues on the agenda of NATO, EU and bilateral cooperation, with a focus on measures to strengthen the defence capacity of NATO's eastern flank.

