DefMin Dincu self-isolates after getting infected second time with SARS-CoV-2

Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu on Wednesday informed that he is self-isolating after getting infected, for the second time, with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and that he will continue working remotely, Agerpres reports.

"Starting on Wednesday I am self-isolating. I will continue to work remotely, I have only suspended face-to-face meetings and hearings. I have no symptoms, I feel very well and I can't wait to be back among my colleagues at the Ministry of National Defence and in the Romanian Government. Let's see each other again in good health!," Minister Dincu wrote on his Facebook page, on Thursday.