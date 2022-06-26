DefMin Dincu: The flag does not compete with symbols of local communities

National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Sunday, during a ceremony organised in Galauta commune in Harghita County, that the national flag does not compete with the symbols of the local communities and does not ask to be loved by everyone, but the tricolour must be respected.

"We are celebrating the 174th national flag anniversary. It is the oldest symbol we have for our Republic and it is a moment of great joy for us, because it is the most important symbol of the nation. The flag is a synthesis of a history, it is a synthesis of hard or beautiful times, of turmoil that our history has had, like any history of any nation, therefore, the flag is the symbol of state sovereignty throughout Romania. It does not compete with local symbols. Communities can use their local symbols, but according to the Constitution, the national flag cannot be replaced by any other particular symbol, in an order of the hierarchy. It is very important to look at our flag as an emblem, as a sacred thing. The tricolour does not require to be loved by everyone, the only thing the Constitution and the national flag of a state require is respect. Some may love the national flag, others may only respect it," said Vasile Dincu.On the other hand, Dincu stressed that the central authorities must "alleviate" the feeling of abandonment that Romanians sometimes feel in areas where they are a minority, but he believes that the Hungarian people should also be listened to, because they also have their "sufferings and sensibilities."The statement was made during a ceremony with a military parade dedicated to the National Flag Day, in Galauta locality, Harghita County.