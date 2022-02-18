DefMin Dincu to participate in Munich Security Conference

National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu, on February 18-20, will participate in the Munich Security Conference, where the context created by the massive deployment of Russian Federation troops at the Ukrainian border will be discussed.

According to a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent on Friday, the ministers will also address issues related to the importance of nuclear security, reducing risk in this field and transparency in terms of disarmament and non-proliferation, for global and regional stability and security.

"Climate change, hybrid threats are other relevant issues that will be addressed in the panels," the same source said.

Minister Dincu will participate in a working lunch hosted by representatives of the American think tank Atlantic Council, where the main topic for discussion will be the security situation and military mobility, informs Agerpres.