DefMin Dincu: Victory Day in Russia to be huge propaganda festival

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, states that the ceremonies organized on Monday, in Russia, on the occasion of Victory Day, will be a "huge propaganda festival" in an attempt to justify the war in Ukraine.

"Moscow's ceremonies are a great opportunity for propaganda (...) Today there will certainly be a huge propaganda festival in Russia. Putin will try today to divert the historical significance of Victory Day by showing that he has won on his own, without the help of other countries, the victory against Nazism. He will probably try to show that his fight in Ukraine, that 'special operation', is one against Nazism, trying to make this parallel with World War II - he will probably try to justify this unjust and criminal war he wages in Ukraine," Dincu said at the end of the wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Heroes' Monument".The military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory against Nazi Germany during World War II, presided by Russian President Vladimir Putin, began on Monday in Moscow's Red Square, in full Russian military campaign in Ukraine.No foreign leaders attend the event.On the other hand, units that took part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24, are taking part in the Victory Day parade, the most important holiday of the year in Russia.About 11,000 troops will be present at the parade in Red Square.