DefMin Fifor: Romania, interested to strengthen cooperation between Romanian, Greek naval forces

Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor visited the Salamina Fleet Command on Tuesday, where he was presented the training facilities of the Hellenic Naval Forces, such as the Crew School, the training submarine simulator, the equipment and technical equipment of the Hellenic marines.

According to a press release issued by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) on Tuesday for AGERPRES, during the discussions with Salamina Naval Base's commanders, the Minister of National Defense highlighted the interest of the Romanian side to strengthen the cooperation between the naval forces of the two states and presented the major endowment programs Romania has in view in the naval field.Minister Fifor visited the Skaramagas Shipyard, an occasion for the Greek side to present the installations and the technological process of building various types of ships, including submarines.During the discussions with the representatives of the shipyard, the co-operation opportunities which open in this context were highlighted, the quoted source added.