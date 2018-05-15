stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DefMin Fifor: Romania, interested to strengthen cooperation between Romanian, Greek naval forces

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
mihai fifor

Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor visited the Salamina Fleet Command on Tuesday, where he was presented the training facilities of the Hellenic Naval Forces, such as the Crew School, the training submarine simulator, the equipment and technical equipment of the Hellenic marines. 


According to a press release issued by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) on Tuesday for AGERPRES, during the discussions with Salamina Naval Base's commanders, the Minister of National Defense highlighted the interest of the Romanian side to strengthen the cooperation between the naval forces of the two states and presented the major endowment programs Romania has in view in the naval field. 

Minister Fifor visited the Skaramagas Shipyard, an occasion for the Greek side to present the installations and the technological process of building various types of ships, including submarines. 

During the discussions with the representatives of the shipyard, the co-operation opportunities which open in this context were highlighted, the quoted source added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×