DefMin Les: NATO proves it is ready to deal with any challenges

Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les, on the Distinguished Visitors' Day of the Vigorous Warrior 19 drill on Friday, at the "National Joint Training Centre "Getica" in Cincu, Brasov County, said that NATO proves it is ready to deal with any challenges in the increasingly complex security environment.

"I watched today a part of the largest medical exercise in the history of the Alliance, co-organised by the NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine, the General Staff of Defence and the Medical Directorate of Romania's Defence Ministry. There were simulated various actions and specific activities in the military medicine field, involving more than 2,000 Romania and foreign troops from 39 allied and partner states of NATO. The exercise covered all the three military sectors and I mean here, of course, the aerial, land and maritime sectors. More than that, the scenario of this exercises also included a quite substantial civil component, with 10 different organisations participating with staff and state of the art medical techniques. The exercise, which was planned as part of the Programme for Training and Exercises and also part of the Combined Joint Enhanced Training Initiative of NATO - is the only multinational medical exercise of NATO, organised every two years by the Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine of NATO together with a volunteering host country. Today, and this year, Romania is the host (...). The North-Atlantic Alliances grants a great importance to the joint training activities and to the Vigorous Warrior 2019, which allows the development of inter-operability between the medical and civil structures in the member states, as part of complex and realistic scenarios. NATO also proves, through concrete actions, that it is an Alliance ready to deal with any challenges in an, unfortunately, increasingly complex security environment," stated Minister Gabriel Les.

The Minister of National Defence showed it's a great honour for Romania to organise this exercise, of such magnitude, which is also an excellent opportunity for preparing and assessing the medical capabilities of both the Romanian medical system and the integrated system of the Alliance.

According to the Defence Minister, the essential purpose of the North-Atlantic Alliance is to ensure the freedom and security of all its members, through a mutual cooperation commitment between allies, based on the indivisibility of its security.

"The collective defence commitment, based on the Article 5 of the Treaty, under which an attack against a country is considered an attack against all, it is and it will remain the firm commitment of NATO," said Les.

Vigorous Warrior 19 - VW19, the largest medical exercise in the history of the North-Atlantic Alliance, is carried out over April 1-15 in several units of the Romanian Army, covering the three components - land (with activities being mostly carried out at the Cincu-based National Joint Training Centre "Getica"), aerial (taking place at the 71st Airbase in Campia Turzii) and maritime (in the Constanta and Black Sea area). Also, Bucharest will the host of several parts of the exercise.