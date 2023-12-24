DefMin Tilvar conveys best wishes and thanks to the soldiers, veterans and their families

Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar has thanked, in a message conveyed on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, the soldiers on foreign missions and their families "for their understanding and support".

"The Christmas holidays period is an opportunity for all of us to look back on the year that is ending and look forward to 2024 with hope. I am, in mind and heart, with our military men and women on foreign missions and in theatres of operations far from home. We know that celebrations are more difficult when you are not near your loved ones, and that is why I thank you for the effort you are making, and I thank your families for their understanding and support," said the Defence minister.

He said that a special place in his heart "is occupied by war veterans, veterans of the theatres of operations, and the reservists and retirees whose sacrifices and love of country motivate us all, especially on this holiday".

The minister of Defence also conveyed special thanks to "the military and civilians who work in the country and without whom the Romanian Army would not be what it is today".

Minister Tilvar also mentioned the security situation in the Black Sea area, adding that Romania "as a member of the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, has unprecedented security guarantees".

"The security situation in the Black Sea area continues to be difficult, due to the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This is the second Christmas we are spending in these conditions, and Romania continues to support, alongside NATO, the European Union and the international community, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Together we are more united and stronger, and our country, as a member of the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, has unprecedented security guarantees. More than 5,000 allied military personnel are currently deployed on our territory and are training alongside our military. Romania is thus better protected and defended by land, air and sea. The allies' contribution to ensuring the effectiveness and credibility of the collective defence posture on the eastern flank is essential and contributes to collective security in the Black Sea region," the Defence minister added.

The official gave assurances that in 2024 the leadership of the Ministry of Defence is ready "for Romania to have a high-performance Army, endowed with state-of-the-art equipment", adding that there is also concern for "improving the working and living conditions of army personnel" and for "increasing the attractiveness of military careers".