DefMin Tilvar, Georgia's Matiashvili discuss Black Sea security.

Black Sea security and diversifying bilateral military co-operation were among the subjects discussed by Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar, Romania's Chief of Defence Daniel Petrescu, and Chief of Georgian Defence Forces Giorgi Matiashvili, told Agerpres.

Tilvar highlighted the upward trend of relations between the two armies, as a result of the signing of a collaboration agreement between Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) and Georgia's Defence Ministry at the end of 2022, according to MApN.

"Related to common areas of interest, such as military training and education, we reiterate our support for Georgia's Euro-Atlantic path and the continuation of the necessary reforms to secure the success of the goal. Romania's commitment in this regard is visible through the contribution to the implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP)," according to MApN.

Amid the war waged by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, expanding co-operation relations and supporting the armies of the partner states - preponderantly those from the extended Black Sea region - are among the strategic priorities of the Romanian Army.

Petrescu said that the presence of the Romanian and Georgian troops in multinational exercises held on the soil of the two countries remains the pillar sustaining their co-operation.

"The 'Sea Shield', 'Trojan Footprint' and 'Junction Strike' exercises in Romania, and the 'Agile Spirit', 'Noble Partner' and 'NATO-GEO' in Georgia are constant training platforms. Through training activities we aim to increase both interoperability and mutual trust, as well as to improve joint response to humanitarian crises," Petrescu is quoted as saying.

Matiashvili visits Romania, June 13-15, at the invitation of Petrescu.

He is scheduled to attend the Day of Distinguished Visitors of the Dacian Strike 23 exercise, at the Smardan range, Galati County, and to visit local military bases.