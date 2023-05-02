DefMin Tilvar, in Moldova, to meet president Sandu, premier Recean

The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, is paying an official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he will meet with president Maia Sandu and prime minister Dorin Recean, a press release from the MApN sent to AGERPRES, reads.

The agenda of the first day of the visit of the Defense minister includes meetings with president Maia Sandu, at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic of Moldova, with premier Dorin Recean, at the Government House, and with Igor Grosu, the president of the Parliament of the Republic Moldova, at the institution's headquarters, Agerpres informs.The official talks between ministers Angel Tilvar and Anatolie Nosatii are scheduled for Tuesday morning, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Chisinau, the source added.The schedule of the MApN delegation for Wednesday includes a visit to the headquarters of the 1st Motorized Infantry Brigade in the municipality of Balti.