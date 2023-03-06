DefMin Tilvar: MApN will continue to support the Turkish people in the spirit of good co-operation

The Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) will continue to support the Turkish people meeting current needs in the spirit of the good relations of co-operation and friendship between the two countries, Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Monday in a social media post after meeting Turkish ambassador in Bucharest Ozgur Kivanc Altan.

According to MApN, the two officials focused on bilateral co-operation and within NATO, the recent security developments in the Black Sea region, with emphasis on the developments in the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, and intensifying defence co-operation.

The two officials voiced support for the population hit by the major earthquakes that occurred last month in Turkey and discussed the support provided by Romania.

"I extended my condolences to those killed in the terrible earthquake in Turkey and I conveyed the solidarity of Romania with Turkey people in these extremely difficult moments," said Tilvar.

Regarding bilateral co-operation, an excellent state of Romanian-Turkish military ties under the existing strategic partnership between the two countries was noted. AGERPRES