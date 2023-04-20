DefMin Tilvar, US ambassador Kavalec meet on Black Sea security

Defence Minister Angel Tilvar on Thursday welcomed US ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec to discuss prospects for the Romania-US bilateral co-operation, including contribution to the joint efforts to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security within NATO.

According to a Defence Ministry (MApN) press release, Tilvar emphasised the strategic importance of the Black Sea to Euro-Atlantic security amidst the Russian Federation's war of aggression in Ukraine and the need to support vulnerable partners, such as Moldova and Georgia.

Tilvar also welcomed the efforts undertaken by the US Administration and the Congress of the United States of America for the development of an American strategy for the Black Sea. He also voiced appreciation for the US commitment to the security of the region by increasing its military presence in Romania and by supporting the NATO decisions to strengthen the defence and deterrence posture on the entire eastern flank of NATO, told Agerpres.