 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DefMin Tilvar, US ambassador Kavalec meet on Black Sea security

Ministerul Apărării Naționale
angel tilvar

Defence Minister Angel Tilvar on Thursday welcomed US ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec to discuss prospects for the Romania-US bilateral co-operation, including contribution to the joint efforts to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security within NATO.

According to a Defence Ministry (MApN) press release, Tilvar emphasised the strategic importance of the Black Sea to Euro-Atlantic security amidst the Russian Federation's war of aggression in Ukraine and the need to support vulnerable partners, such as Moldova and Georgia.

Tilvar also welcomed the efforts undertaken by the US Administration and the Congress of the United States of America for the development of an American strategy for the Black Sea. He also voiced appreciation for the US commitment to the security of the region by increasing its military presence in Romania and by supporting the NATO decisions to strengthen the defence and deterrence posture on the entire eastern flank of NATO, told Agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.