Delegates from Moldova, Ukraine participate in Cross Border Cultural Forum organised by Iasi County Council

More than 60 delegates from the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine are currently participating in the Cross-Border Cultural Forum - development and financing opportunities organised in Iasi by the County Council.

The event was attended by the Secretary of State with the Department for Relation with the Republic of Moldova, Adrian Dupu, the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Culture, Liviu Bratescu, the Consul General of the Consulate of the Republic of Moldova in Iasi, Alexei Jurcan, the Consul General of the Consulate General of Romania in Chernivtsi, Irina-Loredana Stanculescu, sub-prefect Adina Girjan, the president of the County Council, Costel Alexe, and Deputy Mayor Daniel Juravle.

During the debates, they discussed opportunities and solutions of cross-border collaboration in the cultural field in the end signing a resolution in this respect, Agerpres informs.

"I am glad to be part of a government that has always paid special attention to the relation with the Republic of Moldova. The Department for the Relation with the Republic of Moldova was set up precisely to show that the citizens on the left bank of the Prut are a priority for the Romanian Government," said Adrian Dupu.

Costel Alexe mentioned that the purpose of the forum is to prepare a portfolio of cross-border cultural projects for the Joint Operational Programme Romania - Republic of Moldova 2021 - 2027.

The Consul General of the Consulate General of the Republic of Moldova in Chernivtsi underscored the importance of culture and that "it is important to overcome all the difficult historical moments between our countries."

"Culture must not have borders, it is important to overcome all the difficult historical moments between our countries, to see that Ukraine, Romania and the Republic of Moldova shake hands and carry forward our national values. the Chernivtsi region hosts the largest Romanian historical community that we represent. The Consulate General of Romania assures you of all the support for your cross-border projects," said Irina-Loredana Stanculescu.

The Consul General of the Consulate of the Republic of Moldova in Iasi supported the need to organise the Forum as "a good opportunity to strengthen cooperation in the cultural field between the territorial-administrative units of our countries."

"Cross-border and transnational cooperation programmes, funded with the generous support of the European Union, are concrete examples of the fact that borders are not just barriers, but can be an opportunity for development and successful cooperation. An example of this is the "Cross-border cooperation between the Republic of Moldova and Romania, which, thanks to funded projects, manages to create new opportunities for cooperation between countries and regions for the development of border areas and thus contributes to reducing regional disparities," said Alexei Turcan.