Delegation of Japan's National Diet visits Deveselu military base

A Japanese delegation with members of Japan's National Diet visited on Tuesday the 99 Deveselu Military Base which hosts the Aegis Ashore anti-missile defence system, the Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu posting on Facebook images of various moments of the visit. 


The Japanese delegation was welcomed by the commander of the Naval Support Facility Deveselu, Charlos Washington, the commander of the 99 Military Base at Deveselu, Razvan Bratulescu, as well as by other Romanian and US representatives of the military base. 

At the same time, the Japanese officials visited the Deveselu Town Hall where they had a meeting with representatives of the local and county authorities. 

The Aegis Ashore anti-missile defence system (AAMDS) at Deveselu became operational in 2016. The Deveselu Base was built on a 143-hectare area and hosts 44 Standard Missile-3 interceptors. These will not be used for flight tests but will be launched only as defence against a real threat. 

The SM-3 interceptor systems are designed for strictly defensive purposes and have no offensive capacities. They are not equipped with any kind of warheads and are based solely on their kinetic energy to strike and destroy the warheads of the hostile missiles.

