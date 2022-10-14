Demographic policies, on agenda of discussions between PM Ciuca and VP of European Commission Dubravka Suica

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting with Vice-President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, with whom he discussed the need for policies that respond to demographic challenges that Europe is facing, informs the Executive in a press release.

The Romanian Prime Minister appreciated the substantial contribution of the vice-president of the European Commission in coordinating the activities related to the Conference on the Future of Europe, emphasizing the need for the evaluation process of the recommendations resulting from the conference to result in the transposition of those priorities and directions of action with real resonance for European citizens. Maintaining the unity and cohesion of the member states, together with the firm support for the democratic values of the Union, represent an essential common task, even more so in the current geostrategic context, the release says.

The Head of the Executive emphasized the importance of implementing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the development of the economy and the reformation of society, as well as the considerable added value of the European funds for development and cohesion, Agerpres informs.

Appreciating the support of the European Commission for the enlargement of the Schengen area, the prime minister expressed his hope that Romania will obtain a positive political decision regarding the accession to this free movement area, the press release further shows.