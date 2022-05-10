Department for Romanians Everywhere's head - working visit to Ukraine; discussions about rights of Romanian minority

Secretary of State Gheorghe Carciu, together with representatives of the Department for Romanians Everywhere (DRP), paid a working visit to Ukraine on May 7-9, the main topics of discussion with the authorities local and regional rights referring to the rights of the Romanian minority in the region, the calendar of projects and programs carried out by DRP in 2022, but also the continuation of granting scholarships for Romanian ethnic students learning Romanian, Agerpres reports.

According to a release of the Department for Romanians Everywhere, the agenda of the visit included meetings with the representatives of the local and regional authorities, of the Romanian associative environment, but also with representatives of the Romanian language media and of the clergy.In the context of the visit, Secretary of State Gheorghe Carciu sent a message of support for the Romanian community in Ukraine."In these difficult times for all of us, we must keep our faith that things will settle down and we will return to normal. Both on my behalf and on behalf of the institution I represent, I assure you that we will do our utmost to support the Romanian community in Ukraine and continue to make sure that the rights of Romanian ethnics are respected. Our children learning the Romanian language and keeping their Romanian identity - that is a unanimous desideratum for which I will fight further," Carciu was quoted as saying in the release.The Consul General of Romania in Chernivtsi, Irina-Loredana Stanculescu, participated together with the DRP delegation throughout the meetings with the Romanian community and provided support for the smooth running of the entire visit.