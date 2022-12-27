Depeche Mode, Deep Purple, The Hollywood Vampires - among headliners slated to perform in Bucharest in 2023

Depeche Mode, Deep Purple, Boney M, Eros Ramazzotti and The Hollywood Vampires are some of the artists slated to perform in Bucharest in 2023.

Greek singer Konstantinos Koufos will take the stage at Bucharest's lakeside H Brewery on February 10 with The Tika Taka Greek Show.

Boney M featuring Liz Mitchell, the most famous voice of the iconic disco group, will perform on February 25 at the Palace Hall.

Portuguese fado vocalist Mariza will be in Romania on March 8, at the Palace Hall, with a show that celebrates her over two decades of recording career.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, Tanya O'Callaghan - bass, John O'Hara (Jethro Tull) - keyboards/Hammond organ, Kaitner Z Doka (Jon Lord, Ian Paice) - guitar, Bernhard Welz (Jon Lord, Don Airey ) - drums, together with Paul Mann (Deep Purple, Jon Lord) - conductor will perform alongside the 80-strong Bucharest Film Orchestra at the same venue on March 15 in the show "Bruce Dickinson - The Music of Jon Lord & Deep Purple".

On April 9, English singer-songwriter and musician Mike Rosenberg, aka Passenger, will perform at Bucharest's Roman Arenas in a show rescheduled from July 1, 2022.

Eros Ramazzotti will take the stage at the Palace Hall on April 23, as part of a tour to promote his upcoming album Battito Infinito.

The classic metal act W.A.S.P. will perform at the Roman Arenas on May 17, and on May 20, the Irish dance show Lord of the Dance will be back on the Palace Hall stage with the anniversary show 25 Years of Standing Ovations.

In 2023 the Metalhead Meeting will be celebrating 10 years since its first edition with an outdoor event that will take place between May 26 and 28 at the Romexpo exhibition compound. Top of the bill is the band Pantera - May 27.

On June 3 and 4, the Summer in the City Festival organized in Bucharest's Constitution Square will see Robbie Williams and Sam Smith in the spotlight as headliners of an event that also includes English rock band Editors, LP, Calum Scott or Abby Roberts.

The Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry return to Bucharest on June 8, 2023 for an outdoor concert at Romexpo. The supergroup's three founding members are joined by Tommy Henriksen, Alice Cooper's bass player.

Italian artist Zucchero is expected to perform at the Palace Hall on July 6 in a show rescheduled from 2020, which is part of the D.O.C. album promotion tour. After the show in Bucharest, Zucchero will sing in Cluj-Napoca on July 8.

The famous British hard rock band Deep Purple has a concert scheduled at Romexpo on July 9, while pop band Depeche Mode is set to return to the National Arena on July 26, as part of their Memento Mori world tour that marks their 15th album to date.

British musician Louis Tomlinson will perform on September 17 at the Roman Arenas as part of his world tour to promote his second album titled Faith in the Future. AGERPRES