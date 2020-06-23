Deputies' Chamber: Debate is about to start on simple motion on health; PSD wants Nelu Tataru's resignation

The simple motion against Health Minister Nelu Tataru called "Romanians' health is not a funeral house" is to debated on Tuesday starting 4.00 pm by the plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber and to be voted upon on Wednesday.

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) Deputies, who are the signatories of the simple motion, ask for the resignation of the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, for "selling masks without a bill, taking controversial measures as part of the Board of Directors at Unifarm or Antibiotice Iasi."The Social Democrats accuse the PNL (National Liberal Party) Government and the Minister of health that they "lie when they say that the patients with chronic diseases do have access to medical services."The signatories of the motion also say that all the Minister of Health offered were "only words and not facts" and that is time to stop and to resign.