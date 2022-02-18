 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Deputies Chamber/Legal committee: Report of adoption of draft law on dismantling of SIIJ

Inquam Photos / George Calin
plen camera deputatilor parlament

The legal committee of the Chamber of Deputies on Friday voted for a report on the adoption of the draft law on the abolition of the Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ).

There were 18 votes cast "in favour" and 7 "against".

The draft law, initiated by the Ministry of Justice, stipulates that the SIIJ will be abolished, and its responsibilities will be taken over by the ordinary prosecutor's offices, with the respective cases to be investigated by specifically appointed prosecutors.

Only a few technical modifications proposed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) were adopted, and those of USR (Save Romania Union) and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) were rejected.

One of the adopted modifications, proposed by PSD deputy Steluta Cataniciu introduces under this law the judges from the Constitutional Court and the assistant magistrates.

The bill is due to be debated and voted on by the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies next week, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.