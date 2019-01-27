Deputies' Chamber Secretary Bulai: 'Debates on budget law begin on Tuesday, February 5'

Save Romania Union (USR) Deputy, Secretary of the Deputies' Chamber Iulian Bulai says in a Facebook post that he had a telephone conversation with Speaker-delegate of the Chamber Florin Iordache (PSD - the Social Democratic Party) on the topic of the state budget for 2019.

"We'll finally have clear data on the country's budget for 2019. As Secretary of the Deputies' Chamber I have just ended a telephone conversation with the Speaker-delegate of the Deputies' Chamber, Florin Iordache. To be noted: On Thursday, January 31, at the latest, the Government will adopt the budget for 2019. On Monday, 4 February, the spring parliamentary session begins. Not on Friday, 1 February, as it was speculated, and as it was supposed to begin, in fact. On Tuesday, February 5, the debates on the 2019 budget will begin," Bulai wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

AGERPRES .