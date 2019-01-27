USR's Barna: If we make alliance with PLUS, we win elections to EP; if not, we rank second

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna maintains that in case his party makes an alliance with PLUS, they will win the elections to the European Parliament, on the contrary, he believes the USR will rank second in this ballot, after the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

USR and PLUS will announce on 2 February if they run in the elections to the European Parliament on a joint list, Dan Barna told a press conference on Sunday, mentioning that the two parties are under a negotiation process on this topic. He also mentioned that although this discussion is strictly aimed at the EP elections, USR and PLUS also have a common goal, that of reaching governance in 2020.USR discussed the strategy for the elections to the EP in Sibiu this weekend, with almost 600 USR members attending the meeting, according to Dan Barna.