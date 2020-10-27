 
     
Deputies Chamber sees 8 new Deputies validated

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Camera Deputatilor

On Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies validated 8 Deputy mandates to replace the Deputies who resigned after they were elected in various offices in the local administration or at the Court of Accounts, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, Alexandru Ciurea, a candidate on the USR (Save Romania Union) list in the Bucharest constituency, has been validated to replace Nicusor Dan, and George Cristian Mitricov, a candidate on the PSD (Social Democratic Party) list in Dolj has been validated to replace Lia Olguta Vasilescu.

Also, Marin Traian Radu, a candidate on the PSD Dolj lists, has been validated to replace Ion Calin, and Carmencita Pricop, a candidate on the PSD list in the Buzau constituency, has been validated to replace Sorin Lazar.

Iulian Alexandru Muraru, candidate on the PNL (National Liberal Party) Iasi lists, has been validated to replace Costel Alexe; Silviu Nicolae Cernat, candidate on the USR Bacau lists, will replace Lucian Stanciu Viziteu; Radu Barb, candidate on the PSD lists, will replace Laurentiu Nistor; and Marin Preda, candidate on the PSD lists, will replace Nicolae Velcea.

