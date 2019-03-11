Deputies' Chamber: Simple motion against Finance Minister filed by USR, PNL and PMP

Leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Deputies on Monday told the plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber that alongside the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the People's Movement Party (PMP) they are going to submit the simple motion called "PSD's greed undermines national economy" against the Finance Minister.

"The USR's parliamentary group, alongside their colleagues from the PNL and PMP are initiating today the simple motion 'PSD's greed undermines national economy' against the Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici. For we didn't forget about GEO No.114, the GEO that set the Romanian economy on fire and the ministers involved in this need to answer before the Romanian Parliament. We want to give a signal to the Romanian employees and entreprises that the Romania's Parliament will at least try to repair, if not abrogate, this toxic ordinance for Romania's economy. It needs to be left in peace, in order to bring added value to the society, we need to leave it in peace to bring investments and jobs, instead of strangle it with the revelations of some people who are saying during the day what they are dreaming at night, namely that the economy is Romania's number one enemy," Cristina Pruna said.