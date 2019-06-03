Deputies' Ciolacu: Right now, PSD has a draft regarding the revision of the Constitution

Speaker of the Deputies Chamber, Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu, on Monday stated that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) will go to consultations at the Cotroceni Palace with a draft meant to modify the Constitution, in order to implement the results of the May 26.

Asked if it's possible that the PSD delegation will go to Cotroceni with a draft law meant to modify the Constitution in order to apply the results of the referendum, Ciolacu said "At this point, there is a draft of the PSD that stipulates the next steps in implementing the results of the referendum."

"The solution is to observe the will of the citizens," added Ciolacu.

When ask if the revision of the Constitution could be done by the end of the year, he said: "As soon as it becomes law, we have 30 days until we can call another referendum."

"How should I know the calendar at this point? Am I Nostradamus? We need to consult with Mr President first, we already have the draft prepared. So we are going to the consultations with a proposal," explained the Speaker of the Deputies Chamber.

The spokeswoman for the Romanian Presidency Madalina Dobrovolschi on Monday said the Social Democrats can no longer "fool" anyone that they are well-intended and interested in respecting the will of the citizens, as she referred to the intention to draw up a draft to revise the Constitution, in order to implement the result of the May 26 referendum.

"Regarding the intention already announced by the Speaker of the Deputies Chamber, according to which PSD is about to draw up a draft to revise the Constitution, in order to implement the result of the May 26 referendum, the President of Romania believes that, no matter how hard the PSD members will try to wash the party's image, they can no longer fool anyone that they are well-intended and interested in respecting the will of the citizens. Could this be just a coincidence that, immediately after President Klaus Iohannis called the parties to consultations a the Cotroceni Palace, PSD is now in a hurry to take this initiative of revising the Constitution?," stated Dobrovolschi at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

On Monday, in the beginning of the meeting of the Standing Bureau, Marcel Ciolacu announced that the PSD will draw up a draft meant to revise the Constitution, in order to apply the results of the May 26 referendum.