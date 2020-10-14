Deputies reject GEO on modification of law regarding measures to protect national interest in economy

The Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting on Wednesday approved the draft law on the rejection of the Government Emergency Ordinance no.166/2020 that modifies Law no.173/2020 on some measures meant to protect national interests in the economy, according to AGERPRES.

There were 152 votes cast in favour, 80 against and 6 abstentions.

The draft law regulates the modification and supplementing of Law no. 173/2020, replacing the phrase "state participations" with the phrase "shares held by the state" in art. l and art. 2 paragraph (1), taking into account the provisions of the Decision of the Constitutional Court no. 589 of July 14, 2020, published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I, no. 710 of August 7, 2020.

According to Article 1, referred to in the draft law, "on the date of the coming into force of this law, for a period of 2 years, the alienation of state participations in national companies and corporations, banks and any other company having the state as a shareholder will be banned, regardless of the number of shares held by the state in the respective company.

According to Article 2, paragraph (1), saying that "any operations regarding the alienation of state participations in national companies and corporations, as well as in the companies in which the state has the capacity of a shareholder, started before the coming into force of this law shall be suspended, for a period of 2 years."

The draft law was adopted by the Senate on October 7, the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-making forum in this case.