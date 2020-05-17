Deputy mayor Badulescu: Functioning authorization for Herastrau restaurants where youths gathered suspended

Deputy Mayor of Bucharest Aurelian Badulescu said that the functioning authorization for the two outdoor restaurants in Herastrau Park where numerous youths gathered Saturday evening has been suspended.

"The measure we applied is in agreement with the reality discovered there, namely that even if the Government ordinance forbidding the opening of outdoor restaurants was obvious, until the adoption of the draft law that will regulate this type of activity during the state of alert, they, not wanting to respect all these obligations, proceeded to do as could be seen in the videos made available by television networks. The measure was to suspend activity until the 30th of this month, date in which the state of alert will be suspended as well, and, practically, any kind of special measure that was taken in this period. This was an additional measure, to discourage any such kind of activity, of behaviour, which does nothing but lead to the rise in infection hotspots. We must understand the fact that responsibility is the word which should govern this period, not the recklessness that you could see from the owners of these outdoor restaurants," said the Deputy Mayor of Bucharest, for AGERPRES.

Aurelian Badulescu added that these restaurants couldn't function in take away regime, as they were not authorized to sell take away food.

"We suspended their functioning authorization for the terrace, so they cannot have activities outside the restaurant, so they can no longer say they sold take away. What take away? They are not authorized to sell take away. These two restaurants are authorized for the selling of food indoors or on the terrace. According to the government ordinance, in the conditions of the state of alert, they were not allowed to open these sales points. (...) Once the state of alert is over, by law, the authorization will be valid. (...) But if on Monday or Tuesday the draft law regulating the opening of outdoor restaurants goes into force, it's valid, but on condition of respecting all the provisions to be established by the Interior Ministry and the Health Ministry," said Badulescu.