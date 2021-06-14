Deputy PM Barna expecting September approval of recovery, resilience plan

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna is expecting Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to be approved by the European Commission in September after a stage of clarifications.

Barna reiterated on Monday that PNRR was not rejected or sent back by the European Commission.

"This stage of requesting clarifications will probably take about two more months (...) At the end of it, somewhere in September - I anticipate - we will have the approval of the programme with the respective projects. Obviously, at this stage of clarifications, if adjustments are necessary, they will be made. It is part of the usual procedure," he said at the Parliament House.

Barna admitted that adjustments are possible in the programme.

"The European Commission does not reject. At this stage, the European Commission is asking for clarifications, we are discussing and, yes, adjustments and additions can be made to the programme because that is the logic of this pre-ante stage we are in now, the consultation stage (...) I don't know if the projects will actually be changed or not. We are at a stage of clarifications. Adjustments are possible under the programme," said the deputy prime minister.