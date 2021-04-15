 
     
Deputy PM Barna: Florin Citu has gratuitously generated major political crisis

Dan Barna

Deputy PM Dan Barna maintains that the prime minister "has gratuitously generated a major political crisis, perfectly avoidable, for a mean ego victory."

"Florin Citu has decided to publicly announce the dismissal of a USR PLUS minister while we were discussing mature option to solve the differences. He had prepared himself in advance for a strike that he wished to be spectacular, but which proved to be incredibly immature and damaging the coalition stability. Florin Citu has gratuitously generated a major political crisis, perfectly avoidable, for a mean ego victory. The first condition of a partnership is respect. To get respect one must offer respect. This hasn't happened today," Dan Barna wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

He says the prime minister "knew perfectly well that he had loyal partners in USR PLUS." "He verified this tens of times over the past few months. He knew we are fair, he knew I, personally, as well as my colleagues, had always sought the path of a reasonable agreement. Florin Citu knew as well that I was a few offices or a phone call away and I was willing to discuss for days if needed to preserve the unity of the coalition, to stay focused on reforms, to continue an effort that we had started together," the Deputy PM shows.

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday decided to remove from office Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu.

