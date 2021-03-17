Deputy PM Barna holds talks with EC Vice President Jourova: Ending CVM monitoring depends on Romania alone

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna discussed today with European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, focusing mainly on the future Rule of law Report on Romania and Romania's progress towards closing the process of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

"Both parties share the goal of bringing CVM monitoring to end and I noticed an open attitude on the part of the European Commission. Yet achieving this goal depends only on Romania. The priority efforts for our agenda are correcting the justice package, dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes and bringing the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code in accordance with the rulings of the Constitutional Court. After 13 years during which Romania has been subject to exceptional monitoring by the European Commission, with major setbacks in 2018 and 2019, I am confident that our intensified efforts in the next period will lead to a normal and predictable functioning of the rule of law in Romania," Dan Barna wrote on the government's Facebook page.

The Deputy Prime Minister underlined: "Mrs. Jourova and the Commission's message was very clear: expectations of Romania are firmness and results, and we commit to deliver on this."

AGERPRES