Deputy PM Birchall: Gov't views deepening economic dimension of Strategic Partnership with US as paramount

Developing and deepening the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership with the US is extremely important to the government, Deputy Prime Minister for the Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall on Friday told private broadcaster Antena 3.

Deputy PM Birchall cited in this respect the recently adopted state aid scheme for the film industry.As for the visas for Romanians traveling to the US, Birchall explained that "important steps" had been taken."We put in great effort and are effectively trying to change the calculation method, because so far the reference is the refusal rate. For instance, someone who erroneously fills in a comma is in for denial of application. We are pushing for the change of the criterion to the number of people who break the law after having obtained the visa. Major steps have been taken in this respect," Birchall added.