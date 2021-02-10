 
     
Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor: UDMR is for elimination of all special pensions

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Kelemen Hunor

The Deputy Prime Minister, Kelemen Hunor, specified on Wednesday that the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) wishes the elimination of all special pensions, not just for a certain employee category, according to AGERPRES.

"There is no <> and <>. We either eliminate all pensions, because we are all equal, or we don't eliminate anything. So, we are in favor of eliminating all special pensions," Kelemen Hunor declared.

Asked about his opinion of the magistrates' pensions, given that there is a decision from the Constitutional Court (CCR) on this topic, the UDMR leader pleaded for the elimination of all special pensions.

"We either eliminate all pensions, because there are decisions made by the CCR for several categories, or we establish a cap for all special pensions, or we make a mockery of ourselves and the public money," the Deputy PM said.

