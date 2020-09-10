Deputy PM Turcan: Untold, Neversea, ARTmania, Electric Castle and Summer Well to be supported by Government

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan announced on Wednesday evening that the Untold, Neversea, ARTmania, Electric Castle and Summer Well festivals will be supported by the Government.

"The industry organizing large cultural events had to cease its activity completely for at least a year. The losses have been great both for the organizers of the events and for the lovers of music, the national economy and even for the country's promotion. One leu invested in this festival industry can generate ten times higher revenues.The PNL [National Liberal Party] government aims to create a state aid scheme for this industry. In addition, through an inter-ministerial working group, together with the Association of Concert and Event Organizers in Romania, we will prepare a set of health norms so that such events can be safely thought out, starting next year. The cultural environment has a reliable partner in the Romanian Government," said Raluca Turcan in a post on her Facebook page.

She added that "through dialogue and partnership with specialists in this field we will identify and implement the necessary measures to securely resume activities."