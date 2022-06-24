 
     
Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, proposed as acting Minister of Agriculture

F. P.
afaceri.news
Sorin Grindeanu

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent president Klaus Iohannis on Friday a proposal for nominating Deputy Prime Minister Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu as acting Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Government informs.

According to the quoted source, the same document notes Adrian Chesnoiu's resignation from position of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) requested the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday to lift the immunity for carrying out a criminal investigation against a deputy from the Romanian Parliament, at the time of the facts and currently having the position of Minister, for abuse of office. Judicial sources specified for AGERPRES that this is regarding the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Chesnoiu.

Later, the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Chesnoiu, announced that he will resign from the position and will self-suspend from the Social Democratic Party.

Furthermore, he requested the deputies to vote for lifting his parliamentary immunity.

The Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies decided on Thursday to send DNA's request of lifting the immunity of MP Deputy Adrian Chesnoiu to the Legal Committee for establishing a report for Monday, with the vote to be cast in the plenum on Tuesday.AGERPRES

