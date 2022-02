An American detachment of about 50 troops and four F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft of the United States Naval Forces Europe carry out between February 8 and 17 joint training missions with the the Romanian Air Force's airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the main objective of joint training missions is to increase interoperability between NATO allies, Agerpres.ro informs.