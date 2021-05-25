 
     
Development Minister Attila signs 37 financing contracts worth over 196mln lei

cseke attila

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed 37 financing contracts, totaling 196,519,286.17 lei, through the Regional Operational Program (ROP) 2014-2020, coordinated by the relevant ministry, agerpres reports.

Of these, 16 projects aim at both the modernization of some educational and cultural units, as well as integrated projects for increasing the quality of life in several localities, the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) informed on Tuesday.

Another 21 projects aim to increase the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises, by purchasing modern equipment and diversifying the activity, the MDLPA added.

