Development Minister: We completed the list of projects filed in first call for Renovation Wave of PNRR

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) is funding 341 new investments, in 238 localities of Romania, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Development Minister Cseke Attila announced on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"Today, we can announce that for the Renovation Wave we have already completed the selection of the projects submitted in the first call for projects and have started the selection of those submitted in the second round. We have also started the assessment of projects submitted in the second round of call for the Local Fund, but we shall also announce the funded projects, submitted in the first round," Minister Cseke Attila stated, according to a press release.

The list of funded projects, with a total value of 1,826,496,722.18 lei, was published on the www.mdlpa.ro website. The projects have been filed within the two rounds of fundraising for the Renovation Wave and the Local Fund components of the PNRR.

Therefore, a number of 88 new projects were approved for the Renovation Wave, with a total value of 741,424,809.42 lei, submitted by 39 local authorities for energy efficiency works and ensuring seismic and fire safety of apartment blocks and public buildings.

A number of 253 new projects were approved for the Local Fund, worth 1,085,071,912.76 lei, submitted by 199 local authorities for projects aimed at the setting up of intelligent local management systems, bike lanes, the purchase of electric means of transportation and recharging stations for electric vehicles, the construction of housing for young people and work for specialists, as well as the creation of documentation for landscape and urban planning.

These 341 projects join the 4,393 approved as of October and the 440 for which financing contracts have already been signed through the two components, which represents a total of 5,174 projects approved so far.

The list is available at the Territorial Development section, the PNRR subsection-National Recovery and Resilience Plan of the Ministry of Development's page: https://www.mdlpa.ro/pages/pnrr.