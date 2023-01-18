Development Ministry approves 174 new projects with PNRR funding

The Development, Public Works and Administration Ministry (MDLPA) is funding, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), a number of 174 new investments in 94 localities, Minister Cseke Attila announced on Wednesday.

The projects, with a total value of 1,243,373,586.46 RON, were submitted within the second round of fundraising for components C5 - Renovation Wave and C10 - Local Fund from the PNRR, a MDLPA press release mentions, told Agerpres.

Thus, for the Renovation Wave, 115 new projects have been approved, worth 1,097,756,461.18 RON, filed by 42 localities for the rehabilitation, modernization and energy efficiency of some public institution ( medical, education, cultural, administrative institutions) and of some multifamily residential buildings.

For the Local Fund, a number of 59 new projects have been approved, worth 145,617,125.28 RON, filed by 52 localities, for projects targeting the rehabilitation and energy efficiency of some public institutions, the expansion of some integrated traffic management systems, as well as the installation of video monitoring systems and smart urban furniture.

The list of funded projects is available at the Territorial Development section, subsection PNRR - National Recovery and Resilience Plan of the Ministry of Development website: https://www.mdlpa.ro/pages/pnrr.