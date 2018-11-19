Development, Transport portfolio nominees Ilan Laufer and Olguta Vasilescu do not make President 's cut

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday having approved the government reshuffle and presented the list of the nominees for whom he signed the decree for appointment to ministerial office; Ilan Laufer and Lia Olguta Vasilescu, proposed for Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration, and Minister of Transport, respectively, did not make the cut, with the head of the state saying they are not appropriate and will be rejected.

"I issued the reshuffle decree, taking into consideration the tabled proposals. Thus, Ministers Vasilescu, Andrusca, Ivascu, Cojocaru and Bran are removed from office. We also take note of minister Fifor's resignation," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The list of the newly appointed Government members is as follows:

* Gabriel Les - Minister of National Defense

* Marius Budai - Minister of Labor and Social Justice

* Niculae Badalau - Minister of Economy

* Daniel Breaz - Minister of Culture and National Identity

* Alexandru Petrescu - Minister of Communications and Information Society

* Constantin-Bogdan Matei - Minister of Youth and Sport.

"The other two nominations I consider to be inappropriate and they will be rejected," Iohannis said.

On Monday evening the PSD National Executive Committee had given clearance to Ilan Laufer for the position of Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration and to Lia Olguta Vasilescu for Minister of Transport.

