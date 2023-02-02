DGPMB conducts 60 searches in a tax evasion in a continued and aggravated form case; damage worth 2 M EUR

Bucharest policemen conducted on Thursday a number of 60 searches in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov, Prahova, Arges, Iasi, Giurgiu and Teleorman, in a criminal case in which investigations are being conducted regarding the commission of the crime of tax evasion in a continued and aggravated form, with an estimated damage of 2 million EUR, told Agerpres.

"Between 2019 and 2022, the persons would have created and implemented a criminal mechanism through which, using several ghost companies, would have registered and declared several acquisitions that would not have had economic content, causing a damage of approximately 2,000,000 EUR," a press release from the Bucharest Municipality General Police Directorate (DGPMB) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.

Moreover, 40 arrest warrants will be handed out on the names of the suspects, in view of their hearing.

"In order to recover the damage caused, the movable/immovable assets and the accounts held by the suspected persons have been identified, and the insurance seizure measure shall be instituted, up to the competition of the amount of approximately 2,000,000 EUR," the quoted source shows.

The action benefited from the relevant support of the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR) - the Special Operations Directorate.