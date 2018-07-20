Diaspora Minister Intotero: I have requested Spanish authorities' support for Romanian classes in schools

Minister Natalia-Elena Intotero has requested the support of Spanish local authorities in the provinces of Seville and Huelva for providing Romanian language courses in schools in those areas, according to a press release issued by the Ministry for Romanians Abroad (MRP).

The situation of Romanians in the Spanish region of Andalusia was at the heart of the talks that the Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia-Elena Intotero carried on Friday with officials from the provinces of Seville and Huelva, informs MRP according to agerpres During a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain on the occasion of the "100 for the Centennial" Gala, the Romanian dignitary, accompanied by the Ambassador of Romania to Spain, Gabriela Dancau, met with Carlos Toscano Sanchez, the Spanish Government's subdelegate in Seville, with Rafael Lopez Fernandez, the delegate of the province of Huelva, and with other representatives of the local authorities.Minister Natalia-Elena Intotero thanked the Spanish authorities for the support given to Romanians in Andalusia and stressed good cooperation on the issues related to the field of labour and social security. At the same time, the importance the new Spanish government is granting to the phenomenon of immigration was highlighted.The Romanian official has shown that the MRP is in constant contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Education, for the successful integration of the Romanians in the countries where they live, but also for the protection of their rights and obligations.In this context, Minister Intotero mentioned the important impact of prevention and information campaigns, such as the National Campaign "Get informed at home, be safe worldwide", which continues starting August.At the same time, the Romanian official said that the Romanian Government is developing policies to convince as many Romanians as possible from the mobility diaspora to return to their home country, arguing that they want to return home.Natalia-Elena Intotero also presented the MRP projects and demarches in support of the Romanian communities in the direction of preserving identity, coagulation of the associative environment and involvement in the life of local communities."We have a very high number of Romanian children born in Spain, and one of MRP priorities focuses on education and the preservation of national identity, and we want to cultivate their love for Romania and our mother tongue, so I welcomed the existence of Romanian language, culture and civilization courses in Spain, currently serving 8,000 children. I have requested the support of the Spanish authorities for providing Romanian language courses in local schools," Intotero said, according to the press release.Also, during the meetings with Rafael Lopez Fernandez, delegate of Huelva Province, and with representatives of the local authorities, the Minister for Romanians Abroad discussed the case of the two minors placed in custody of the Spanish authorities after the death of their mother, a Romanian victim of gender violence. Natalia-Elena Intotero visited the child care center in Huelva and thanked the specialists for their support, says MRP