DigitMin Burduja: We need digital bridges from one bank to the other of the Prut

Romania's Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja said on Thursday that there is a need for "digital bridges" from one bank to the other of the Prut River, for collaboration and for Romania and Moldova to share good practices in this area, told Agerpres.

"We need digital bridges from one bank to the other of the Prut River. There is a need for collaboration, there is a need to share good practices on all dimensions of digital transformation. First and foremost digital public services and this is where Moldova is, I say it every time with great pleasure, I am proud of the fact that we have a model of good practice among our brothers, it is light years ahead in terms of digital public services. We also collaborate on digital skills related to connectivity and the digital transformation of the private sector. While in Moldova and in all the countries of the world digital transformation took 8-10-12 years, we hope to speed up the process and, based on the memorandum between the two governments, to be able to enjoy the solutions that Moldova has developed during the last ten years," Burduja told a news conference.

Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Iurie Turcanu said that within the common digital space, he wants a "better" alignment regarding some strategic dimensions, such as cyber-security.

"Within the common digital space we want to have a better alignment with some strategic dimensions such as cyber-security. (...) We will plan with these authorities the subsequent steps for what we want to build as part of a common digital space," said Turcanu.

According to him, in order to create a common digital space, "a perfect alignment" is also necessary in terms of co-operation with the private sector.

"In our country, we rely a lot on the involvement of the private sector, on partnerships, as digital transformation cannot be carried out by the government only; it is not the concern of a single organisation. (...) I want to talk about a single nation, although it is divided into two countries. A digital nation is what we mean when we talk about creating a common digital space, a platform on which to reuse everything we have created on the digital dimension in the countries individually, to capitalise on what the Republic of Moldova has created here in Romania in order to fully benefit from those digital platforms, not few in number, that we have managed to create in these 10-12 years, and also to take good practices and good implementations from Romania and import them into the Republic of Moldova," said Turcanu.