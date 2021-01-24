Dignitaries participate in ceremonies occasioned by the Union of Romanian Principalities Day

The presidents of the two Chambers of Parliament, Anca Dragu and Ludovic Orban, participate, on Sunday, in the events held on the occasion of the 162nd anniversary of the Union of the Romanian Principalities, according to AGEPRES.

Ludovic Orban will attend events organized in Focsani, which will start around 12.45 pm.

Anca Dragu will participate, at 12.30 pm, in the ceremony held at the statue of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, on the Hill of the Romanian Patriarchy in Bucharest, where she will lay a wreath.

The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, as well as the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, will also be present at 12.30 pm, at the same military ceremony, where the officials will be laying wreaths at the statue of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza.

At the same time, the Ministry of National Defence will organize, in the garrisons where there are monuments dedicated to the Union of the Principalities, military and religious ceremonies.

For health security reasons, the participants in these events will not join hands for the Hora [a round dance - editor's note] of the Union this time, as was the case in previous years.

On the Day of the Romanian Principalities, the hierarchs, priests and deacons of the Orthodox Church will hold a Te Deum service in all churches, and at the end of the service the bells will ring for one minute.

At the Holy Mass officiated at the Patriarchal Cathedral will be mentioned the ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the metropolitans Nifon of the Romanian Country and Sofronie Miclescu of Moldova, as well as all those who contributed to the unification of the Romanian Principalities.