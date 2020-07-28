DIICOT: 6-month activity report: 816 indictments, 1,601 defendants sent to court

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors have drawn up 816 indictments and plea agreements ordering the prosecution of 1,601 defendants, of whom 524 are in preventive custody, according to the activity report of this unit over January - June 2020.

According to a DIICOT release, in the last six months, the 200 operative prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism had to solve 20,717 cases, out of which 5,601 were newly registered.During the reference period, 5,189 cases were resolved, the average per operative prosecutor being 25.9.Among the solved cases, the most significant share was those related to drug trafficking (3,667 cases), followed by files related to computer crimes (727 cases) and those related to human trafficking (322 cases).As many as 816 indictments and plea agreements were drawn up ordering the prosecution of 1,601 defendants, of whom 524 were in preventive custody.