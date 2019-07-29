DIICOT: Caracal murderer killed victim on July 25 and burned the body

Deputy chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Giorgiana Hosu said on Sunday in Craiova that defendant Gheorghe Dinca has admitted to killing his kidnap victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Maceseanu, on July 25 around noon, when he caught her with the phone in her hand, and that he then burned the body. There are indications that he acted similarly in the case of the first victim, 18-year-old Luiza Melencu.

"Calcined bone fragments and teeth of human nature were found by sieving the ash in a metal barrel, as well as three rings, a necklace and two necklace fragments, a rectangular metallic piece, and a piece similar to a ring mount, all carrying burn traces. An earring was also also found in the defendant's car. The girl's mother recognized the jewelry as belonging to her daughter," the DIICOT prosecutor said.Alexandru Maceseanu, a 15-year-old girl from the Dobrosloveni commune - Olt County, went missing on Wednesday after hitchhiking from home to Caracal.On Thursday the girl called three times emergency number 112, saying that she had been abducted and held captive by a man, but the authorities struggled to identify her location. Police began searching the home of the 66-year-old suspect only on Friday morning, about 19 hours after the girl's call.18-year-old Luiza Mihaela Melencu from the commune of Diosti - Dolj County, disappeared in mid-April after telling family she would go to Caracal to take out money from an ATM.