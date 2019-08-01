DIICOT central structure to take over Caracal murder cases

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) - central structure will take over from the Craiova-based DIICOT the files on the murdering of the two teenagers, Alexandra, 15, and Luiza, 18, in the southern city of Caracal, Olt County.

The input was confirmed for AGERPRES by the DIICOT spokeswoman Mihaela Porime according to whom the files were taken over "due to the complexity of the cases and the public emotion they have generated in the area".On Wednesday, the suspect in the both murders Gheorghe Dinca was rushed to the Jilava penitentiary hospital to be subject of a medical check and a psychiatric expertise.The DIICOT head Felix Banila on Wednesday explained that after the suspect will be brought back from Jilava medical facility, the prosecutors will resume the field searches and will be needing the suspect's support to identifying the spot he has hidden the body of the 18-year-old Alexandra, the girl gone missing in April 2019.