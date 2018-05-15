DIICOT prosecutors target over 220 suspects and raid 238 homes in 28 counties, Bucharest

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors are conducting on Wednesday morning 238 home searches in 28 counties and Bucharest, targeting a number of 227 suspects.

According to a DIICOT release, the searches aim at destructuring several criminal groups.The quoted source also mentions that within the operation called D DAY, under the coordination of the Central Structure of the DIICOT, prosecutors within the directorate have started an extensive action of fighting the organised crime phenomenon, which is conducted simultaneously on the territory of Botosani, Suceava, Iasi, Neamt, Vaslui, Galati, Braila, Vrancea, Covasna, Brasov, Buzau, Prahova, Dambovita, Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Ilfov, Teleorman, Dolj, Gorj, Caras, Hunedoara, Timisoara. Bihor, Satu Mare, Salaj, Cluj, Bistrita Nasaud counties and the city of Bucharest.The actions conducted by the DIICOT prosecutors, which started Wednesday nationwide are the result of investigative operations carried out in 20 criminal cases investigated by 14 territorial structures of the DIICOT and the Central Structure, which aim at destructuring several criminal groups involved in the majority of organised crime forms that fall into the directorate's authority, namely risk and high-risk drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime, tax evasion, smuggling, as well as violence offenses, blackmailing, illegal deprivation of liberty and attempted murder, the release mentions.This action is conducted together with judiciary police officers within the fighting organised crime structures, county police inspectorates and fighters of intervention structures and special actions of the Romanian Police.The specialist support was ensured by the Special Operations Directorate within the Romanian Police and the action was conducted with the support of the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA).